What She Really Wanted

When she was a child, the “If” singer joined her family in Vegas while they were there for her brothers’ show. Though she got to meet celebrities and watch her brothers perform, she longed for a slightly more mundane life. “None of us had a normal childhood,” she explained. “My friends, they went to gymnastics class. They were part of the Girl Scouts or Brownies. And I wanted to do those things. But yet, we had to go to work.”

Janet’s dad discovered how well she could sing after she taped herself at home and accidentally left the recording in the family’s studio. Once her father heard the tape, he decided she should pursue a career in music.

“I wanted to go to college and study business law,” she recalled. “And he said, ‘That’s not gonna happen,’ basically in a nutshell. What parent doesn’t want you to go to college? But he said, ‘No, you’re gonna sing.’ Not long after that, I had a meeting at A&M and signed my recording contract.”