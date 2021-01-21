January 2021

After more than 10 years together, Jared and Genevieve starred opposite one another as husband and wife for the first time on the CW’s Walker. The idea came from the CW series’ showrunner while Jared and Genevieve were out celebrating their anniversary — a detail that made it seem fated.

“He was so enthusiastic about it and onboard and then proposed the question to me, it felt like such a great anniversary present in a weird way,” she shared with Us exclusively. “It coincidentally came together in this perfect way that it just felt like a glove. It was just so cool.”