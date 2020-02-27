Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese Relationship Timeline

May 2015

Padalecki, who has been open about his struggles with depression, made headlines in May 2015 when he canceled a convention appearance. “I am in desperate and urgent need of my family,” he tweeted at the time. “I am so sorry to tell you this but I must head home.”

The actor later detailed the reason behind his hiatus. “I was 17 years old when I moved to Los Angeles, and I just kind of got into a habit. … Everything was like, work, work, work, work, do, do, do, do,” he told Us in June 2015. “And the last summer, my life has changed a lot. I have a wife. I have two sons, and so I really needed a chance to just unplug. And it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I’ll probably do it every year.”