Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese Relationship Timeline

November 2020

The actress shared cute throwbacks of “the first pics I ever took on the set of #Supernatural” with Jared while celebrating the show’s series finale. “It’s a bittersweet evening in our home. Tonight is the last new episode of SPN. Something that’s been with us (or at least my husband) for 15(!) years,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s no secret that @jaredpadalecki and I fell in love on Supernatural. Because of this show, we’re now celebrating almost 11 years married, 3 amazing kids, traveling the world together and making incredible friends who have formed and shaped who we are today.”