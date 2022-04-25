2019

In 2018, Padalecki opened up a ’90s-themed bar in Austin, Texas, titled Stereotype. The following year, Padalecki was taken into custody for public intoxication and assault with injury charges following a physical altercation at his bar.

He was charged with two misdemeanor counts and later addressed the situation.

“I think what happened is I just was blacked out — didn’t know what was going on. I saw me getting pulled down by my hair in the video and then I think I thought I was in a fight,” Padalecki explained during the “Inside Of You” podcast in September 2020, noting that he watched TMZ footage from that night to piece together what happened. “I thought I was being attacked, I thought I was being shoved and pushed.”

At the time, Padalecki admitted that he hadn’t “had a drink since” the incident.