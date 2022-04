2021

After a potential Supernatural spinoff was announced with Ackles involved, Padalecki responded to a fan who asked if his response was a “bad joke.”

“No. It’s not. This is the first I’ve heard about it. I’m gutted,” he tweeted in June 2021. Ahead of The Winchesters‘ pilot order, Ackles took to social media to confirm that the former costars were on good terms once again.