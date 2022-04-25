2022

In April 2022, Ackles told a crowd of fans at a Supernatural fan event that Padalecki was healing after a car accident.

“I miss my buddy,” the Boys star said at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Conventions in New Jersey. “[Padalecki] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”

Ackles added: “He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive. He’s at home recovering, which — the fact that he’s not even in the hospital right now is, like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”