2022

Padalecki gave fans an update on his recovery three days after Ackles shared the news of his car accident. “Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2022. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”