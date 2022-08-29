August 2022

Brittany raised eyebrows among fans — and fellow country artists — after captioning an Instagram post, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” Her opinion was slammed by several celebrities, including Cassadee Pope, who tweeted, “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Maren Morris replied to the Voice alum, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Jason defended his spouse amid the drama, writing in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, “MY Barbie.” Ryan Hurd, meanwhile, took his wife’s side. “Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn’t something that is brave at all,” the songwriter tweeted. “And I’m proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with.”