September 2012

The Buck Commander owner issued a public statement after he was photographed getting cozy with Brittany in Los Angeles. “The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar,” he wrote via Facebook. “I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself. I’m not perfect, and I’m sorry for disappointing you guys. I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support.”