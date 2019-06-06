Lending their support. Many of country music’s finest have reached out to support Granger Smith after the singer revealed that he and wife Amber Smith had lost their 3-year-old son, River, in what the musician called a “tragic accident.”

“Despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” Granger, 39, wrote of his youngest child on Instagram on Thursday, June 6. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.” (The musician also shares daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln, 5, with Amber.)

The BMI Country Award winner continued by remembering his toddler for the ray of sunshine that he was. “Riv was special,” he expressed. “Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Amber, 37, also shared the heartbreaking announcement on her page Thursday, writing, “Nothing can prepare a mother to deliver this kind of news.”

Granger requested that his followers make a donation to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name in lieu of gifts. “The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible,” he shared.

The “Backroad Song” crooner and his spouse were met with plenty of love by his peers in the music industry, including Grammy winner Maren Morris, Jason Aldean, American Idol judge Luke Bryan and more.

“I can’t imagine what y’all are going through,” Aldean, 42, emphasized, as AI season 10 runner-up, Lauren Alaina, promised to make the requested donation.

“Many prayers. So sorry,” Bryan, 42, chimed in.

“The Middle” songstress, 29, meanwhile let Granger know that his family would be in her thoughts.

Scroll through to read the rest of the heartwarming messages the family has received.