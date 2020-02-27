Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney’s Unconventional ‘Bachelor’ Love Story

March 2009

Six weeks after Jason proposed to Melissa during the season finale, he changed his mind and broke up with her on the After the Final Rose special, which aired in March 2009.

“As soon as she left, I felt like a huge piece of me was gone, a piece that made me a better person and made me alive,” he explained at the time.

Melissa fired back, “I trusted you with everything. Getting engaged and finding that person was a once-in-a-lifetime thing and you took that from me!”

When Molly came on the stage, Jason revealed he wanted a second chance with her.