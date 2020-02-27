Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney’s Unconventional ‘Bachelor’ Love Story

March 2018

ABC called on Jason and Molly for their expertise when Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor had a similar ending to theirs. “After watching the finale, Jason and I both wished Arie would have reached out before doing anything. Our first piece of advice, most certainly, would have been to break up privately,” the pair told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen that way, but Arie knows he messed up.”

Arie, for his part, broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin in front of ABC cameras and the network aired their entire breakup unedited. He got engaged to runner-up Lauren Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special.

“Becca handled it like a pro and has completely moved forward,” Jason and Molly added. “Honestly, seeing where Jason, Melissa and myself are today, they will all be JUST fine and we’re rooting for all of them!”