April 2019

Momoa and Bonet attended the NYC premiere of Game of Thrones’ final season and the Aquaman star could not get over his wife’s appearance. “You look gorgeous,” he said told the Cosby Show alum on his Instagram Story while the pair walked into the event. “I love you.” Momoa also had a hilarious reaction when a fan yelled, “Jason, your wife looks beautiful!” He screamed back: “I know! I f—king know!”