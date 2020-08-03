Hawaiian Protector

The actor protested the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) on a dormant volcano on Hawaii’s big island in August 2019. He shared the message of TMT’s negative effects on the island — mainly that it would stand on sacred grounds — alongside other locals at the time. “Please leave or mauna alone,” Momoa wrote via Instagram, noting other spots the telescope can go instead. “You have taken enough from our people monarchy overthrown. Leave us alone. NO is NO.”