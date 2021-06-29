3. David Cameron Called Her an ‘Environmental Hero’

After advising fans to bike to work rather than drive, the former British prime minister praised her conservation efforts in a 2006 list that also included Prince Charles and David Attenborough. While some critics derided the choice as a publicity stunt, Hazell defended herself in an essay for the Mail on Sunday. “I’ve been interested in green issues for some time,” she wrote in 2007. I don’t see how anyone who reads the papers or listens to the news can fail to be. Global warming is something that seriously worries me and I’m happy to do anything I can to help slow down climate change.”