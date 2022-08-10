April 2022

During a Don’t Worry Darling event at CinemaCon, Wilde was handed a manila envelope marked with the phrase “personal and confidential.” While on stage in Las Vegas, the New York native asked, “Is this for me?” Us confirmed that the envelope contained documents relating to custody of Otis and Daisy. CinemaCon’s managing director Mitch Neuhauser later told Us that the convention was rethinking its security protocols after the incident.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there,” he explained. “In light of this incident, we are reevaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees.”