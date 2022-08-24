August 2022

Wilde broke her silence on her battle for custody during a candid Variety profile, arguing that the public service of the documents was an attempt to “sabotage” her CinemaCon presentation. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting,” she told the outlet. “It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

She went on to call the incident “appalling,” describing how Otis and Daisy will be impacted by the drama. “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she added. “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8 and 5 year old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”