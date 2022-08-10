November 2020

Us confirmed that the Virginia native and the Tron: Legacy star called it quits after nearly a decade together. “They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” a source told Us at the time. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

The insider also noted that the couple’s bicoastal lifestyle had become a source of tension. “Jason loved living in New York and Olivia, who was born in NYC, was leaning more toward Los Angeles,” the source explained. “She was also busier than him at times, which was difficult at times. They butted heads on many occasions and decided it was best to go their separate ways.”

Despite the breakup, the insider told Us that the duo remained relatively amicable. “No one expects any big money grab or custody battle,” the source said. “Olivia has a very promising directing and producing career and Jason has films lined up.”