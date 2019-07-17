Love Lives Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin and Fiancée Lauren Comeau Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Mexico: Pics! By Jessica Vacco-Bolanos July 17, 2019 Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram 8 9 / 8 Partners in Adventure The soon-to-be spouses kept close as they scuba dived together. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News