Love Lives

Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin and Fiancée Lauren Comeau Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Mexico: Pics!

By
Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Instagram Tulum Vacation
 Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram
8
9 / 8

Partners in Adventure

The soon-to-be spouses kept close as they scuba dived together.

Back to top