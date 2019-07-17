Love Lives

Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin and Fiancée Lauren Comeau Enjoy Romantic Vacation in Mexico: Pics!

By
Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Instagram Tulum Vacation
 Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram
8
9 / 8

So Cute

Comeau and Marroquin showed off their toned bodies in tiny swimsuits.

Back to top