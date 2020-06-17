Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2017

While Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship was rocky during the summer and fall of 2017, they confirmed they were 100 percent back on in December 2017. Cartwright was also on hand to help Taylor deal with the death of his father that month.

“It is hard, trust me, and there are still days, sometimes, when you can’t help but think of horrible things from the past,” Cartwright told Us at the time. “But for the most part, we’ve moved mountains in this relationship. I feel like we’re almost starting over, but we’ve grown so much. He does things before I even ask him now. Even just helping around the house. I can just tell in our everyday lives that he’s changed.”