Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2020

Taylor’s affair with Stowers made headlines again in June 2020 when she opened up about being the only black cast member on the show.

“I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he’s done like, a thousand times, they wanted to attack me instead of him. They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” Stowers said at the time via Instagram Live. “I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths. … I was just really, like, confused that they were attacking me and giving him nothing — in my opinion. He got off very, very, very, easy — especially with the things I’ve been told.”

Fans subsequently accused Cartwright of being racist toward Stowers, which she denied. Taylor’s old tweets about his former costar also resurfaced, prompting some viewers to call on Bravo to fire him. That same month, Cartwright’s mother was placed in ICU due to serious complications from bladder surgery.

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed. Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else. Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?” a source told Us. “She’s being hit at all angles. Jax has his flaws, but when it comes to being Brittany’s rock, he has not wavered. He is unconditionally and wholeheartedly there for her, as are her closest friends. She knows she is loved and supported as she navigates through this really difficult time.”