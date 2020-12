2020

Taylor revealed on his costar Katie Maloney‘s “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast in November 2020 that he and Cartwright had conceived on their “second try” while visiting her home state of Kentucky. He also shared how he plans to get involved in their son’s schooling, saying, “I’m gonna be part of the PTA, 100 percent. I’m very excited to be part of school. I can’t wait. Like, any field trips I’m gonna be there.”