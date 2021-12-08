Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

“Brittany and Jax are enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” a source exclusively told Us in December 2021. “Having Cruz has really brought them closer as a couple. They are in a better place now with a baby in the picture.”

The insider noted, “Cruz has brought so much joy into their lives” and that Taylor has “changed as a person after becoming a father.” The former bartender has become a “family man” and has been “just as hands-on as Brittany” with the baby, per the source.