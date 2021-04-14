Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

2021

The couple welcomed their son, Cruz, on April 12. “I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now,” Taylor captioned their baby boy’s Instagram debut. “I am crying just writing this message. I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he’s an absolute blessing from God. I just want to say how absolutely amazing my wife has been through this whole process, it has not been an easy pregnancy for her, but she did an absolute[LY]amazing job all the way till the end. I have always been in awwh [sic] of Brittany but I fell in love with her all over again.”