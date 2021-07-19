2021

“He’s only 3 months old, and it just feels like he’s always been here,” Cartwright said during a July 2021 episode of E! New’s Daily Pop. Taylor added: “I can’t remember not having him. It’s gotten to that point already. We just love him so much and love having him around. We just can’t picture life before him.”

The proud papa noted that their little one is “a really good baby. He’s so smiley all the time.” Taylor and Cartwright revealed they haven’t gotten a babysitter yet, explaining that they share parenting responsibilities.