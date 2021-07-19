2021

The couple also commented on how they feel about seeing their former Vanderpump Rules costars filming again now that they’ve stepped back from the spotlight. “I do have FOMO if I see pictures of everybody and stuff, but at the same time, I don’t have to leave my baby to go film,” Cartwright said on Daily Pop in July 2021. “It’s like a win-win situation, but it’s also kind of sad at times.”

Taylor, however, said he has moved on with his life since walking away in December 2020. “For me, I’m not sad at all. I would love to film this, but not with that show,” he explained. “I would love to do it on my own. I’m past that … I don’t miss that at all.”