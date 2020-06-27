Love Lives Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Joins Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky Ahead of 1st Wedding Anniversary By Kathy Campbell June 27, 2020 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram 4 4 / 4 Bargain Hunting The couple picked up a few antiques at the Nashville store featured on American Pickers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News This Kylie Jenner-Inspired Bikini Will Unlock Your Inner Beach Babe This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News