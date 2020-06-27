Love Lives

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Joins Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky Ahead of 1st Wedding Anniversary

By
Jax Taylor Joins Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky for Their 1st Anniversary
 Courtesy of Jax Taylor/Instagram
4
4 / 4

Bargain Hunting

The couple picked up a few antiques at the Nashville store featured on American Pickers.

Back to top