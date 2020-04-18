Exclusive Jeannie Mai: How I Spend a Typical Day in Quarantine During the Coronavirus Outbreak By Adam Sall April 18, 2020 Courtesy of Jeannie Mai 6 2 / 6 11:15 a.m. With Mama Mai around, the TV personality has been cooking a lot more “to learn a few tips in the kitchen.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Stock Up On These Great Reusable Face Masks! More News