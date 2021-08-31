Robby Hayes Considers Lawsuit After Jef Holm Drops Restraining Order

Robby Speaks Out

After the restraining order was dropped, The Bachelorette season 12 alum claimed that he and his roommate didn’t agree to part ways and accused Holm of kicking him out and moving his belongings to a storage unit while Hayes was on vacation.

“Its [sic] no wonder that Jef Holm didn’t show up in court to defend his false accusations, perjury would inevitably follow,” Hayes alleged in his statement to Us. “Jef Holm completely disregards other peoples [sic] feelings, well-being or the consequences of his actions. I just want to be able to feel comfortable in my own home without feeling like I can’t leave my room for concern of my own safety.”

Eric Renslo, Hayes’ attorney, told Us that further lawsuits were possible. Hayes is considering filing a restraining order against Holm as well as a civil suit for defamation.