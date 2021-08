The Accusations

In the restraining order filing, Holm alleged that Hayes “used to live at my house but does not now. He continues to enter the premises & harass me & I do not feel safe around him.”

He also detailed an alleged July 2021 incident, writing, “I was alone in my home when he entered abruptly and aggressively started threatening me & I felt very unsafe. [Robby] yelled at me and threatened me and entered without permission.”