How Did Jeff Garlin Respond to the Claims?

The Arrested Development alum has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

“If I said something silly and offensive, and I’m working at an insurance company, I think it’s a different situation. If I, as the star of the show, demanded a gun range and on set, and I was firing guns every day and I was a little bit loose — to me, that’s an unsafe work atmosphere,” Garlin told Vanity Fair in December 2021, claiming he “never physically come at anyone” on the set. “If I threatened people, that’s an unsafe work atmosphere. None of that goes on ever with me. That’s not who I am. I am sorry to tell you that there really is no big story. Unless you want to do a story about political correctness.”