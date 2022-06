5. Did He Have Children?

In February, Gladney celebrated son Kingston’s 1st birthday, gushing via Instagram that fatherhood “changed” his life. “From the first time I laid eyes on you I’ve been in love. You wouldn’t understand how the thought of you has gotten me through many of my darkest days,” he wrote. “Although we have many many more birthdays and memories to come this one is special. Daddy got you 4L my lil spoiled man 💙 Happy Cake Day Kingston Gee Gladney‼️”