2016

Star called Jenner’s lip gloss brushes “unacceptable” in April 2016 — after she already announced that she was fixing the defective product. After Star claimed he didn’t want any drama and was just seeking out quality products, Jenner tweeted, “@JeffreeStar I have the same passion 💛”

Their truce didn’t last, however, with Star accused Jenner of overcharging for her Lip Kits in May 2016. “She found a lab that makes a $5 formula and they’re called ColourPop. They gave her the same exact one with her name on it and charged $20 more. I’m bored,” he said. “If the product didn’t suck, I wouldn’t have anything to say.”