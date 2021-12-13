Another Jen Shah Codefendant Changes Plea to Guilty in Telemarketing Case

Another Plea Change

Nearly one month after Smith changed his plea to guilty, another codefendant in the case changed his plea as well. According to Richards, Shane Hanna — who is one of the 10 other people who were charged in connection with the case back in 2019 — entered a guilty plea in December 2021 after previously pleading not guilty. Hanna pleaded guilty to eight counts of superseding information to wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, device access fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements on loan apps and wire fraud. “This is clearly a plea bargained deal,” Richards tweeted, adding that the plea could have negative effects for Shah. “These charges are more severe then Stuart Smith’s plea bargain and have a mandatory minimum on the aggravated identify theft.”