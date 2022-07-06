Another Snag

In March 2022, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams asked the judge to reject Jen’s previous subpoena for documents, video footage and communications related to the ABC News documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker. “There is no basis to conclude that the materials sought constitute relevant, admissible evidence,” Williams wrote in a letter. “Indeed, certain of the defendant’s improperly overbroad requests, which seem to potentially encompass footage of the defendant and others who were involved in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, are particularly ironic in light of her position that such materials are inadmissible.”

One month earlier, Jen’s legal team subpoenaed ABC News for all video footage related to the documentary, including everything that was unaired. In a motion to quash the subpoena, the network argued that Jen has no right to the footage, noting that the requested material is protected because of journalist’s privilege. Williams’ letter was written in support of that motion. “The Court should not permit the defendant’s attempted fishing expedition seeking broad categories of documents, communications, and video footage absent a showing of specificity, relevance, and admissibility, none of which the defendant can establish,” he concluded. “Accordingly, the motion to quash should be granted.”

Jen’s team fired back with a memo opposing ABC’s motion to reject the subpoena, claiming that the request for Shah Shocker materials isn’t hypocritical because the footage allegedly includes statements from witnesses. “Meanwhile, RHOSLC is a show—that is, a deliberately-edited, Hollywood-fabricated fantasy, loosely based on real people and designed to draw millions of viewers into outrageous episodes manufactured by editors,” the memo argued. “The RHOSLC clips are devoid of evidentiary value, as they do not relate to any material fact at issue in Ms. Shah’s case, whereas the subpoena at issue seeks statements made by actual witnesses.”