Bail Conditions

During the April 2 hearing, the judge set Shah’s bail at $1 million, giving her one week to pay the required $250,000 “to secure that bond in cash or property.”

“There is a risk of flight here. It’s not insubstantial,” the judge said. “I’m going to release her on the following conditions: I am going to require a personal recognizance bond of $1 million. I am going to require $250,000 to secure that bond in cash or property. She will have one week to comply.”

Shah’s lawyer then asked for two weeks to secure the bond, which the judge approved, but noted that Shah must sign the $1 million personal recognizance bond by the end of the day. Other conditions of her bail included no drug use or excessive alcohol, not being allowed to open any bank accounts and continued mental health treatments.