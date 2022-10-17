Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Legal Trouble

Jen Shah’s Legal Drama: Everything We Know About Her Job, ‘RHOSLC’ Status, Arrest and More

By
Andy Cohen Implies Jen Shah Won’t Be Back on ‘RHOSLC’ After Guilty Plea
Jen Shah and Andy Cohen. Courtesy Jen Shah/Instagram; Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
28
28 / 28
podcast

Has Jen Shah Been Fired From ‘RHOSLC’?

After Shah was noticeably missing from BravoCon in October 2022 — despite being in New York City — Cohen seemingly confirmed her dismissal from the show ahead of season 4.

“Once we wrapped [season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he told fans during a panel. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”

See Full Gallery