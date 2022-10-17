Andy Cohen Implies Jen Shah Won’t Be Back on ‘RHOSLC’ After Guilty Plea

Has Jen Shah Been Fired From ‘RHOSLC’?

After Shah was noticeably missing from BravoCon in October 2022 — despite being in New York City — Cohen seemingly confirmed her dismissal from the show ahead of season 4.

“Once we wrapped [season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there,” he told fans during a panel. “But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.”