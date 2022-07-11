Top 5

Stories

Legal Troubles

Jen Shah’s Legal Drama: Everything We Know About Her Job, ‘RHOSLC’ Status, Arrest and More

By
Jen Shah Legal Update
 Courtesy of Jen Shah/Instagram
26
26 / 26
podcast

Jen Pleads Guilty

The Bravo personality met with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York City in July 2022 and changed her plea from not guilty to guilty. “Jen Shah sworn in to plead guilty on the first count of her criminal indictment in connection with telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said preyed on the elderly,” reporter Josh Russell tweeted. Her conspiracy to commit money laundering was subsequently dropped, per Page Six.The Bravo personality met with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York City in July 2022 and changed her plea from not guilty to guilty. “Jen Shah sworn in to plead guilty on the first count of her criminal indictment in connection with telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said preyed on the elderly,” reporter Josh Russell tweeted. Her conspiracy to commit money laundering was subsequently dropped, per Page Six.

Back to top