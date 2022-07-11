Jen Pleads Guilty

The Bravo personality met with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York City in July 2022 and changed her plea from not guilty to guilty. “Jen Shah sworn in to plead guilty on the first count of her criminal indictment in connection with telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said preyed on the elderly,” reporter Josh Russell tweeted. Her conspiracy to commit money laundering was subsequently dropped, per Page Six.The Bravo personality met with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in New York City in July 2022 and changed her plea from not guilty to guilty. “Jen Shah sworn in to plead guilty on the first count of her criminal indictment in connection with telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said preyed on the elderly,” reporter Josh Russell tweeted. Her conspiracy to commit money laundering was subsequently dropped, per Page Six.