‘Lies to Correct’

After Cohen implied that Jen wouldn’t be back for RHOSLC season 4, Jen said she wanted to set the record straight. “YOU WILL NOT TAKE MY VOICE!” she wrote via Instagram and Twitter in October 2022. “I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place. #comingsoon #bravotv #rhoslc #equality #poc.” She also included a quote from activist Malala Yousafzai reading: “I raise up my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those with a voice can be heard. … We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.”