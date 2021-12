No Dismissal Due to Doc

In December 2021, Shah filed to have her case dismissed. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she requested her case be dismissed on the basis that the new Hulu documentary, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, violated her right to a fair trial. Shah’s legal team argued that there won’t be an “untainted jury pool” with the documentary is available for anyone to watch ahead of the March 2022 trial. Judge Sidney H. Stein denied the request.