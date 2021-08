Request Denied

Shah filed a motion to dismiss her case, but it was denied by the judge in August 2021, Us Weekly confirms. In her initial ask, she was hoping charges would be dismissed. Additionally, her attorney, Daniel R. Alonso, along with colleagues Henry W. Asbill and Michael S. Chum, announced their resignation. Shah has retained attorney Priya Chaudhry, of ChaudhryLaw PLLC, to represent her in the case moving forward, according to the court documents.