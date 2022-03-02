Shah Wants All ‘RHOSLC’ Clips Excluded From Trial

The Housewife’s legal team is gearing up for court, and they have specific demands when it comes to RHOSLC.

“Any use of clips from the RHOSLC at the trial of Ms. Shah, either in the government’s case-in-chief or during cross-examination of the defense’s case, would have to fall under one of the exceptions to the hearsay rule of evidence, as they are, by definition, out-of-court statements,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly in February 2022 stated. The defense also submitted nearly 40 questions for the potential jury, including multiple queries about each prospective juror’s knowledge of the reality series.