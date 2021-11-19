Smith Changes His Plea

Smith, the assistant who was arrested and charged with Shah, changed his plea in November 2021 after initially pleading not guilty. “He pleaded guilty to three counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice,” Richards told Us at the time. “He admitted to hiding ownership and money, defrauding elderly people and lying to the Federal Trade Commission in a deposition, which constituted perjury.” Smith will be sentenced in March 2022 after his former boss’ trial. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.