RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Claimed Husband Had 'Internal Bleeding' on Day of Arrest

The Day of Arrest

The lead-up to Shah’s arrest by members of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department appeared in a season 2 episode of the series, which aired in November 2021.

In the moments before she was taken into custody, Shah told her RHOSLC castmates that she was unable to go on a trip with them to Vail, Colorado, because her husband was suffering from a medical emergency.

“I have some bad news,” she told costarGay as the cameras rolled pre-departure. “I just got a phone call and Sharrieff Sr.’s in the hospital. He has internal bleeding, so I need to go.”

After telling Gay that the doctors weren’t “sure if they’re going to need to do surgery,” she shared the bad news with Rose, Barlow and Jennie Nguyen, who were on the bus getting ready to leave. Nearly 15 minutes later, the authorities pulled into the parking lot of Gay’s beauty clinic. “Is this a prank?” Rose asked. “Is Jen playing a prank on us, though?”