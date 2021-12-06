‘The Housewife & the Shah Shocker’ Case Shake-Up

Following the release of The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, a documentary that explored Shah’s legal issues with interviews from alleged victims and government agents, the Bravo personality requesting that her charges.

Shah’s legal team claimed that the ABC News doc would ruin her chance at an unbiased jury pool because everyone could access The Housewife & the Shah Shocker ahead of her trial.

“Ms. Shah respectfully requests that the Court grant her leave to file a motion to dismiss the indictment,” the court documents obtained by Us in December read. “Given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah’s public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah’s rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions.”

The US Attorney responded to the motion stating that there was no basis to drop the legal case, to which Shah’s attorneys called out the government officials that participated in the Hulu project.

“Make no mistake, the Government cannot shift the blame to Hulu or ABC News for the manner in which the final program was edited,” the RHOSLC star’s response argued. “The Government and its agents publicly expressed their opinions to the press about a pending case, therefore the Government is fully accountable for all that followed. Like any wrongdoer, the Government is entirely responsible for the entire damage caused by its violation of the rules.”