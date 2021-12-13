Trouble at Home?

In December 2021, a source exclusively told Us that the drama of the past year had “put a strain on” Jen’s marriage to Sharrieff. “It’s been a very stressful time,” the insider explained. Despite the difficulty, however, the duo were still trying to make it work. “[Coach Shah] is there for Jen and is supporting her through all of this,” the source said. “They have a lot of love for each other. They’ve been through therapy, which really helped, and now, they are stronger than where they were months ago.”