Where Things Stand in Season 3

During the season 3 premiere of RHOSLC in September 2022 — which was filmed before she changed her plea to guilty — Jen maintained that she was not guilty of any wrongdoing. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” she said of the then-upcoming trial. “I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about my family. I can’t imagine being away from them. It would literally kill me.”

The reality star also noted that she and her family downsized to a house that was only 4,500 square feet (their old one was 9,000 square feet). “I went from the Barbie dream house closet to a normal size closet,” she quipped. “I also had to downsize the Shah Squad. I’m doing my best, that’s all I can say. I’m doing my very, very best.”

While the premiere showed Jen getting close with Meredith, Whitney and Lisa revealed during Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they haven’t spoken to Jen since she changed her plea in July 2022. “It was shocking,” Whitney said when asked what she thought when her costar pleaded guilty. “I didn’t see it coming. I really thought she was gonna fight till the end.” Lisa said she sent Jen a text the day of the plea change, adding, “It’s not my fault we’re not talking.”