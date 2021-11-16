Coach Shah

Jen has been married to the University of Utah cornerbacks coach for more than 25 years. In between seasons 1 and 2 of RHOSLC, the duo “almost got a divorce,” she revealed during the September 2021 premiere.

“I thought my life was, like, over. Sharrieff felt like he wasn’t being a positive influence in my life. Like, he couldn’t help me. What I didn’t realize was how I was acting and because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling, it made him feel like he was the problem,” she explained of their pre-arrest marital woes. “So he was like, ‘OK, I have to leave.’ And at first, I thought, OK, this is just an argument. And then the next day, a divorce attorney contacted me. He had already reached out to a divorce attorney.”

The pair sought therapy and decided to stay together.